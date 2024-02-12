Open Menu

Drizzle Forecast For Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Drizzle forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, drizzle -thunderstorm is forecast in Karachi and its surrounding areas.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the Sindh province.

