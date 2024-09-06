Drizzle Forecast For Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
While partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle is forecast for coastal areas including Karachi during night hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
