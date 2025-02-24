Open Menu

Drizzle Forecast For Karachi

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Drizzle forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is predicted with chances of drizzle in coastal areas including Karachi.

Recent Stories

FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' ..

FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package

41 minutes ago
 Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Gl ..

Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture

56 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day

56 minutes ago
 ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU ..

ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025

5 hours ago
UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian ..

UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian President during dinner banqu ..

11 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumpi ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners

12 hours ago
 Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’

Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’

13 hours ago
 Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga

Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga

13 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakist ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..

13 hours ago
 Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at X ..

Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan