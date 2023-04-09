Drizzle forecast for Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted partly cloudy weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, chances of drizzle are predicted in a few places in southern districts of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas while strong winds in coastal districts.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 40-42 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 36-38 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, partly cloudy weather with drizzle is likely to prevail in the province.