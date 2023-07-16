Open Menu

Drizzle Forecast In Karachi

July 16, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and humid weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, drizzle is forecast for Karachi and its adjoining areas during night.

The Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 41-43 degrees Centigrade,Dadu 43-45 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 38-40 degrees Centigrade and in Nawabshah 42-44 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

