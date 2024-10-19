Drizzle Forecast In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, chances of light rain or drizzle are predicted in coastal areas of the province including Karachi.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
