Drizzle In City Bring Temperature Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Drizzle in city bring temperature down

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The provincial capital on Monday received a drizzle which turned the weather pleasant

bringing some cold conditions, as the minimum temperature decreased to 17 degree Celsius.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, partly cloudy weather

is expected in most upper parts of the country, including the city, while rain-wind/thunderstorm

(with snow over high mountains) is expected in Potohar region and northeast Punjab

during the next 24 hours.

