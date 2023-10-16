Drizzle In City Bring Temperature Down
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The provincial capital on Monday received a drizzle which turned the weather pleasant
bringing some cold conditions, as the minimum temperature decreased to 17 degree Celsius.
According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, partly cloudy weather
is expected in most upper parts of the country, including the city, while rain-wind/thunderstorm
(with snow over high mountains) is expected in Potohar region and northeast Punjab
during the next 24 hours.