Drizzle In City Clears Sky, Brings Cold Conditions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Drizzle in city clears sky, brings cold conditions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The provincial capital on Thursday received drizzle, which turned the weather pleasant, bringing some cold conditions, besides clearing atmosphere of thick and hazardous smog.

Minimum temperature was recorded 11 degree Celsius while maximum could not cross 21 after the showers, and average air quality index level was recorded 274 at Kot Lakhpat, Punjab University 221 and Town Hall 290.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain is expected at isolated places of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Smog/fog is likely in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

