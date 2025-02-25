Drizzle In City, More Likely Till Friday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The provincial capital on Tuesday received drizzle bringing a pleasant change in weather,
causing temperatures to drop.
The first spell of rain started at 05:05 am and ended by 07:15 am, followed by a second
spell from 08:15 am to 09:35 am, throughout the city and adjacent areas.
A strong westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and may persist in upper parts
during the next two to three days and under the influence of this system, intermittent rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected in most parts of Punjab, including the city during the next two
to three days.
Rain-wind/thunderstorm with moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings
till March 1 with occasional gaps. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, TT Singh till
February 28 and in Jhang, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur till February 27.
Recent Stories
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, Sou ..
Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy
ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025
China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, advance rural revitalisation
EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia
ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform
Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model
Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC fines marriage hall for violating regulations6 minutes ago
-
Six injured in trawler & car collision6 minutes ago
-
Drizzle in city, more likely till Friday6 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start okra cultivation16 minutes ago
-
Services to public primary responsibility of district government: DC26 minutes ago
-
KP govt starts online housing registration drive for public servants26 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds seminar on Solid Waste Management36 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 199 kg drugs in four operations36 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous singer Mukhtar Begum observed46 minutes ago
-
Ramazan preparations hit high gear in twin cities46 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall increase cold in KP including Peshawar1 hour ago
-
Operation to be launched against dacoits in riverine areas: DIG1 hour ago