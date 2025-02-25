Drizzle in city, more likely till Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The provincial capital on Tuesday received drizzle bringing a pleasant change in weather,

causing temperatures to drop.

The first spell of rain started at 05:05 am and ended by 07:15 am, followed by a second

spell from 08:15 am to 09:35 am, throughout the city and adjacent areas.

A strong westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and may persist in upper parts

during the next two to three days and under the influence of this system, intermittent rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected in most parts of Punjab, including the city during the next two

to three days.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings

till March 1 with occasional gaps. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, TT Singh till

February 28 and in Jhang, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur till February 27.