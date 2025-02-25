Open Menu

Drizzle In City, More Likely Till Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Drizzle in city, more likely till Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The provincial capital on Tuesday received drizzle bringing a pleasant change in weather,

causing temperatures to drop.

The first spell of rain started at 05:05 am and ended by 07:15 am, followed by a second

spell from 08:15 am to 09:35 am, throughout the city and adjacent areas.

A strong westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and may persist in upper parts

during the next two to three days and under the influence of this system, intermittent rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected in most parts of Punjab, including the city during the next two

to three days.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings

till March 1 with occasional gaps. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, TT Singh till

February 28 and in Jhang, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur till February 27.

Recent Stories

EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT ..

EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group

5 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Y ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..

5 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts wo ..

Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million

6 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

21 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, Sou ..

23 minutes ago
 Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

36 minutes ago
ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of ..

ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025

51 minutes ago
 China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, ..

China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, advance rural revitalisation

1 hour ago
 EU appoints new Special Representative for Central ..

EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia

2 hours ago
 ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-dev ..

ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform

2 hours ago
 Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning mo ..

Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model

2 hours ago
 Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thur ..

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan