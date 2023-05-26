UrduPoint.com

Drizzle In City, New Wet Spell From Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Drizzle in the provincial capital on Friday morning turned the weather pleasant, while the Meteorological office has predicted another wet spell from Sunday, which is likely to continue till Wednesday in upper and central parts of the province.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, another westerly wave is likely to enter western and upper parts of the country on Sunday, May 28 and likely to persist till Wednesday, May 31. Under the influence of this weather system, wind-dust thunderstorm with rain is expected in various Punjab districts including Layyah, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Okara and Pakpattan from May 28 to 30.

Wind-dust thunderstorm with rain, and hailstorm at some places and isolated heavy falls are expected in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana, Mandi Bahauddin, Khushab, Mianwali, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Lahore and Jhelum from May 28 to 31 with gaps.

Dust storm and wind storm may cause damage to infrastructure and standing crops in Punjab during these days, and farmers have been advised to remain cautious during the forecast period, he added.

