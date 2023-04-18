Drizzle in city provides relief to citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :A drizzle associated with dust storm in the city provided some relief to citizen from hot weather as maximum temperature dropped to 34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for the Meteorological department, more rain wind/thunderstormis expected in Upper/Central Punjab, including the provincial capital.

Some other cities of the province, including Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawalpur, Gujrat, Sialkot, Jhelum, Bhakkar, Gujranwala, Kot Addu, Noor Pur Thal, TT Singh, Multan, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khanewal. Narowal, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Sargodha and DG Khan also received shower during the last 24 hours.