Drizzle In City Turns Weather Cold
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The provincial capital on Monday morning received drizzle bringing a pleasant weather,
causing temperatures to drop.
According to the Met office, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.
However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfalls over hills) is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan,
Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region and Islamabad during the next 24 hours.
The minimum temperature in the city was recorded 11 degrees celsius while the maximum
remained 21 degrees celsius on Monday.
