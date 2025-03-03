Open Menu

Drizzle In City Turns Weather Cold

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Drizzle in city turns weather cold

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The provincial capital on Monday morning received drizzle bringing a pleasant weather,

causing temperatures to drop.

According to the Met office, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfalls over hills) is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan,

Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region and Islamabad during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded 11 degrees celsius while the maximum

remained 21 degrees celsius on Monday.

