Drizzle or light rain at night/morning forecast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of drizzle or light rain at night or morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of drizzle or light rain at night or morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Wind-thunderstorm with isolated moderate to heavy falls are expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad divisions and in Sanghar district whereas light to moderate falls are likely to occur at a few places in Karachi, Shaheed Banazirabad divisions and in Dadu district. Hot or very hot and humid weather elsewhere in the province in the next 24 hours.