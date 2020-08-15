UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drizzle Or Light Rain At Night/morning Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:55 PM

Drizzle or light rain at night/morning forecast

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of drizzle or light rain at night or morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of drizzle or light rain at night or morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Wind-thunderstorm with isolated moderate to heavy falls are expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad divisions and in Sanghar district whereas light to moderate falls are likely to occur at a few places in Karachi, Shaheed Banazirabad divisions and in Dadu district. Hot or very hot and humid weather elsewhere in the province in the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Thatta Sanghar Dadu

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits COVID-19 Command and Co ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Boards of In ..

26 minutes ago

Fugitive Presidential Contender Tsepkalo Faces Cri ..

46 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 15 Aug 2020

47 seconds ago

Minister directs officials concerned to ensure cle ..

49 seconds ago

Minister directs to improve sanitation in Sindh

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.