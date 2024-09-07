Drizzle Predicted For Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather for most districts of the Sindh province
during the next 24 hours.
Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle is predicted in coastal areas of the province including Karachi.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
