Drizzle Predicted In Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted light rain in Karachi and other coastal areas of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, mainly very hot weather is predicted for most parts of the province. Hot and humid in coastal areas as well as gusty winds in upper districts during the period.
Mainly, very hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.
