SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Light rain coupled with winds brought a pleasant change in weather here in Sargodha city.

The local Meteorological office on Friday forecasted isolated and partly cloudy weather during the next 24 hours in the city.

The residents were facing hot weather for the last three days as the temperature rose up to maximum 41 degree Celsius.