UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drizzle, Winds Turn Weather Pleasant

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:45 PM

Drizzle, winds turn weather pleasant

Moderate rain lashed the city on Tuesday Morning which turned the weather pleasant

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Moderate rain lashed the city on Tuesday Morning which turned the weather pleasant.

According to the details, drizzle and rainfall with heavy winds were observed in Sargodha and its surroundings.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city were recorded as 36 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the Met department, dry weather is expected during the next 24 hours in the city.

Related Topics

Weather Sargodha

Recent Stories

Zeina, the youngest Emirati stranded abroad, retur ..

5 minutes ago

Angara Rocket Goes Into Production for 1st Launch ..

5 minutes ago

Tanzania opposition says attack on leader 'politic ..

5 minutes ago

Pandemic Impacts China-Russia Exchanges, Cooperati ..

5 minutes ago

PHA officials visited Shahdara to inspect the beau ..

10 minutes ago

First doctor dies of coronavirus in Sargodha

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.