Drizzle, winds turn weather pleasant

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Moderate rain lashed the city on Tuesday Morning which turned the weather pleasant.

According to the details, drizzle and rainfall with heavy winds were observed in Sargodha and its surroundings.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city were recorded as 36 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the Met department, dry weather is expected during the next 24 hours in the city.