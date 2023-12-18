Open Menu

DRO Administers Oaths To RO And AROs

Published December 18, 2023

The District Returning Officer Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja administered oaths to the appointed Returning and Assistant Returning Officers for district Sanghar in his office on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The District Returning Officer Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja administered oaths to the appointed Returning and Assistant Returning Officers for district Sanghar in his office on Monday.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Dr.

Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja stated that all officers should work diligently in the process of conducting the general elections. He emphasized that conducting fair and transparent elections is our national duty, and we have to fulfill this responsibility together.

