DRO bans display of arm, aerial firing, carrying mobile phone inside polling stations

District Returning Officer (DRO) Haripur Friday ordered to ban the display of weapons, aerial firing and carrying of mobile phones inside polling stations on the occasion of local body elections to be held on Sunday

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :District Returning Officer (DRO) Haripur Friday ordered to ban the display of weapons, aerial firing and carrying of mobile phones inside polling stations on the occasion of local body elections to be held on Sunday.

According to the details, the display of weapons on the occasion of local body elections, aerial firing, fireworks, rallies, pillion riding, large-scale celebration on the occasion of victory of any candidate or party has been banned.

Unauthorized person's entry into the female polling station, entry of any unregistered voter in the polling station, voters or political party agent carrying a mobile phone is completely banned.

Besides others, unknown persons will be prohibited from staying in a hotel, inn, or house during the election, entry of any illegal Afghan resident inside the polling station premises, or any political party agent or candidate within 200 yards within the polling station would also be completely banned.

District Returning Officer / Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mugees Sanaullah has said that the district administration is using all its resources for transparent local body elections.

He further said that no candidate will be allowed to violate the rules and regulations issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

All candidates and voters prove to be decent citizens by cooperating with election staff so that the election process can be handled smoothly, adding the DRO said.