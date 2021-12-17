UrduPoint.com

DRO Bans Display Of Arm, Aerial Firing, Carrying Mobile Phone Inside Polling Stations

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:29 PM

DRO bans display of arm, aerial firing, carrying mobile phone inside polling stations

District Returning Officer (DRO) Haripur Friday ordered to ban the display of weapons, aerial firing and carrying of mobile phones inside polling stations on the occasion of local body elections to be held on Sunday

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :District Returning Officer (DRO) Haripur Friday ordered to ban the display of weapons, aerial firing and carrying of mobile phones inside polling stations on the occasion of local body elections to be held on Sunday.

According to the details, the display of weapons on the occasion of local body elections, aerial firing, fireworks, rallies, pillion riding, large-scale celebration on the occasion of victory of any candidate or party has been banned.

Unauthorized person's entry into the female polling station, entry of any unregistered voter in the polling station, voters or political party agent carrying a mobile phone is completely banned.

Besides others, unknown persons will be prohibited from staying in a hotel, inn, or house during the election, entry of any illegal Afghan resident inside the polling station premises, or any political party agent or candidate within 200 yards within the polling station would also be completely banned.

District Returning Officer / Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mugees Sanaullah has said that the district administration is using all its resources for transparent local body elections.

He further said that no candidate will be allowed to violate the rules and regulations issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

All candidates and voters prove to be decent citizens by cooperating with election staff so that the election process can be handled smoothly, adding the DRO said.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Firing Afghanistan Local Body Elections Mobile Election Commission Of Pakistan Hotel Haripur Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

31 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

1 minute ago
 Regulators' role vital for protection of people's ..

Regulators' role vital for protection of people's rights: Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 KP CM directs presentation of PEDO's performance r ..

KP CM directs presentation of PEDO's performance report

1 minute ago
 Istanbul Stock Exchange Announces Suspension of Op ..

Istanbul Stock Exchange Announces Suspension of Operations Amid Collapse Of Lira

1 minute ago
 46th PDWP meeting approves 2 development schemes

46th PDWP meeting approves 2 development schemes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.