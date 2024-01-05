DRO/ DC Jamshoro chairs meeting to review preparations of general elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ali Zulfiqar Memon on Friday presided over a meeting in connection with preparations for general elections at DC office. The meeting was attended by SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Tariq Nawaz, District Election Commissioner Ahsan Altaf Abbasi, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Nooruddin Hingorjo, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Asadullah Khoso, Chief Monitoring Officer Maqbool Ahmed, Executive Engineer Education Works Javed Ahmed Sheikh, all DROs, AROs and other concerned officers of the district.

The DRO/Deputy Commissioner took detailed information about the election preparations from all ROs of Jamshoro district, during the meeting and directed the executive engineer of education works to complete all the arrangements in the schools where the polling stations will be established.

He further said that water, electricity, washrooms and other basic facilities should be provided at every polling station so that voters do not face any inconvenience.

SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Tariq Nawaz informed that a security plan has been devised for the general elections, ensuring the presence of police personnel at every polling station to swiftly handle any untoward incidents.

The district election commissioner Ahsan Altaf Abbasi stated that along with the preparations for the elections, the training of the polling staff is also going on.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a code of conduct for the general elections, which will be strictly enforced.