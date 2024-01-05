Open Menu

DRO/ DC Jamshoro Chairs Meeting To Review Preparations Of General Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2024 | 08:51 PM

DRO/ DC Jamshoro chairs meeting to review preparations of general elections

The District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ali Zulfiqar Memon on Friday presided over a meeting in connection with preparations for general elections at DC office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ali Zulfiqar Memon on Friday presided over a meeting in connection with preparations for general elections at DC office. The meeting was attended by SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Tariq Nawaz, District Election Commissioner Ahsan Altaf Abbasi, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Nooruddin Hingorjo, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Asadullah Khoso, Chief Monitoring Officer Maqbool Ahmed, Executive Engineer Education Works Javed Ahmed Sheikh, all DROs, AROs and other concerned officers of the district.

The DRO/Deputy Commissioner took detailed information about the election preparations from all ROs of Jamshoro district, during the meeting and directed the executive engineer of education works to complete all the arrangements in the schools where the polling stations will be established.

He further said that water, electricity, washrooms and other basic facilities should be provided at every polling station so that voters do not face any inconvenience.

SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Tariq Nawaz informed that a security plan has been devised for the general elections, ensuring the presence of police personnel at every polling station to swiftly handle any untoward incidents.

The district election commissioner Ahsan Altaf Abbasi stated that along with the preparations for the elections, the training of the polling staff is also going on.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a code of conduct for the general elections, which will be strictly enforced.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Police Electricity Education Water Election Commission Of Pakistan Jamshoro All From

Recent Stories

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early ..

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early rate cut hopes

2 minutes ago
 Suspect shot dead in police encounter in Latifabad

Suspect shot dead in police encounter in Latifabad

1 minute ago
 Russia offers to relocate border city residents af ..

Russia offers to relocate border city residents after shelling

5 minutes ago
 Bilawal asks woman workers to propagate party mani ..

Bilawal asks woman workers to propagate party manifesto, 10 promises

2 minutes ago
 Grant approved for PTV Quetta's cameramen died in ..

Grant approved for PTV Quetta's cameramen died in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Skyrocketing prices hit Hyderabad lunda bazaar

Skyrocketing prices hit Hyderabad lunda bazaar

2 minutes ago
Farmers told to submit wheat competition applicati ..

Farmers told to submit wheat competition application till Jan 31

2 minutes ago
 Weekly inflation up by 0.81pc

Weekly inflation up by 0.81pc

1 minute ago
 One killed, 3 injured in rival clash

One killed, 3 injured in rival clash

1 minute ago
 Iodine deficiency lead to impaired physical, menta ..

Iodine deficiency lead to impaired physical, mental development :

1 minute ago
 Mainly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

Mainly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Election Tribunal rejects appeals against the acce ..

Election Tribunal rejects appeals against the acceptance of Omer Ayub and Babar ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan