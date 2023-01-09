UrduPoint.com

DRO For Finalizing All Arrangements To Hold Fair, Transparent LG Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 06:48 PM

District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Syed Jawad Muzaffar on Monday issued instructions to finalize all the arrangements for holding fair and transparent local body elections on January 15 in Matiari district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Syed Jawad Muzaffar on Monday issued instructions to finalize all the arrangements for holding fair and transparent local body elections on January 15 in Matiari district.

While presiding a meeting, the DC said foolproof security plan should be devised and all available resources would be utilized for holding Local Government elections in the district.

The meeting also decided that arrangements would be made to ensure uninterrupted power supply during polling hours and transport facilities for staff and transporting polling material would also be ensured.

The District Election Commissioner Sikander Ali Chanar briefed the meeting that a total of 345 polling stations were established in Matiari district, of which 185 were joint polling stations for men and women while 80 each polling stations for men and women would also be established for facilitation of the voters.

"As many as 415547 eligible voters will exercise their right of franchise to choose their representatives," DEC added.

On the occasion, Regional Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Nadeem Haider instructed the officers and staff performing duty in the election to remain neutral during the election and perform their duty as a national duty.

He said that the provision of necessary facilities should be ensured in the polling stations to avoid any inconvenience.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Syed Jawad Muzaffar directed the police department to make the security plan effective and also asked the health department to enforce emergency in the hospitals on election day and ensure the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff.

The ADC-II Syed Junaid Shah,AC Hala and other officers also attended the meeting.

