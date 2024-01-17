DRO For Strict Implementation On Election Code Of Conduct
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that the Election code of conduct would be implemented in letter and spirit.
While holding a meeting with candidates, both independent and different political parties here Wednesday, the DRO Waseem Hamid urged upon them to cooperate in implementation of the code and conduct.
District Monitoring Officer Sadaf Akbar briefed the candidates about code of conduct. In Khanewal, there are four national assembly seats and eight provincial assembly seats. She said that the persons involved in violation of code of conduct would be dealt as per law. It is our responsibility to ensure its implementation on the guidelines given by Election Commission of Pakistan, she underlined.
DPO Rana Umar Farooq also informed that foolproof security arrangements would be made during the elections.
