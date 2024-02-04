DRO Islamabad Visits NA-47, NA-48 Polling Stations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) In a recent general election oversight, District Returning Officer (DRO) Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday undertook a comprehensive visit to various polling stations within capital's National Assembly Constituencies NA-47 and NA-48.
According to ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum, the electoral inspection featured a collaborative effort, with Memon flanked by Returning Officers for NA-47 and NA-48, Assistant Returning Officers, law enforcement representatives, and various stakeholders.
Memon's focus was on fortifying security measures, and his meticulous review prompted him to issue precise instructions for enhancements.
The visit showcased a collective commitment to ensuring a robust and secure electoral process. The collaborative effort of Returning Officers, law enforcement, and stakeholders reflects a shared dedication to the integrity of the democratic exercise.
As preparations intensify, the scrutiny led by Irfan Nawaz Memon amplified confidence in the meticulous planning and execution of the upcoming elections in NA-47 and NA-48.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to buy 29,000 CCTV cameras to monitor elections9 minutes ago
-
Steps to ensure for a democratic, peaceful election: Minister9 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Faisalabad Safe City Project9 minutes ago
-
Kashmir solidarity walk held9 minutes ago
-
CM expresses displeasure over traffic management, PDMA performance during rain emergency9 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates OPD in Allied Hospital-II9 minutes ago
-
CM orders foolproof security for elections19 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Dental Hospital’s upgradation project19 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 366 power pilferers in 24 hours19 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 8.94m from 404 defaulters on 143rd day of recovery campaign19 minutes ago
-
New Delhi losing battle of hearts and minds in held Kashmir29 minutes ago
-
CM lays foundation-stone of media tower at DGPR29 minutes ago