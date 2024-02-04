Open Menu

DRO Islamabad Visits NA-47, NA-48 Polling Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) In a recent general election oversight, District Returning Officer (DRO) Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday undertook a comprehensive visit to various polling stations within capital's National Assembly Constituencies NA-47 and NA-48.

According to ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum, the electoral inspection featured a collaborative effort, with Memon flanked by Returning Officers for NA-47 and NA-48, Assistant Returning Officers, law enforcement representatives, and various stakeholders.

Memon's focus was on fortifying security measures, and his meticulous review prompted him to issue precise instructions for enhancements.

The visit showcased a collective commitment to ensuring a robust and secure electoral process. The collaborative effort of Returning Officers, law enforcement, and stakeholders reflects a shared dedication to the integrity of the democratic exercise.

As preparations intensify, the scrutiny led by Irfan Nawaz Memon amplified confidence in the meticulous planning and execution of the upcoming elections in NA-47 and NA-48.

