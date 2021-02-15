UrduPoint.com
DRO Issues Notice To Candidate For Allegedly Distributing Money In NA-45

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 04:13 PM

DRO issues notice to candidate for allegedly distributing money in NA-45

District Retuning Officer (DRO), NA-45, Kurram-1 on Monday issued notice to independent candidate, Said Jamal to submit written reply over the allegation of distributing money to general voters during bye-election campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :District Retuning Officer (DRO), NA-45, Kurram-1 on Monday issued notice to independent candidate, Said Jamal to submit written reply over the allegation of distributing money to general voters during bye-election campaign.

The notice said that monitoring officers, NA-45, Kurram on February 12 reported/forward a complaint along with a video against independent candidate, Said Jamal distributing money to general public/voters.

The notice further said this being a corrupt practice under Section 168 of the Election Act-2017 which, inter alia, provides that a person is guilty of bribery , if he , directly or indirectly , by himself or by any other person on his behalf or gives , offer or promises any gratification to any person or purpose of inducing.

The independent candidate has been directed to submit written statement to the District Returning Officer on or before 16th February , failing which , it shall be presumed that you have nothing to say/produce in your defense and the case will be forwarded to the Election Commission of Pakistan for initiating further proceedings against you under the relevant laws and rules.

