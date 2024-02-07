Open Menu

DRO Larkana Provided Polling Equipment To Staff Concerned On Elections Duty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 09:47 PM

DRO Larkana provided polling equipment to staff concerned on elections duty

Polling equipment was provided to the staff concerned for the elections at two national and four provincial assembly constituencies of Larkana district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Polling equipment was provided to the staff concerned for the elections at two national and four provincial assembly Constituencies of Larkana district.

The process of delivering the goods to the 735 polling station established by the Election Commission for the general elections in Larkana district was completed in the presence of the presiding officers and related staff from the office of the Deputy Commissioner / District Returning Officer.

Ballot boxes, ballot paper and other materials were received after which the personnel were sent to the respective polling stations under the supervision of Pak Army and Police.

Meanwhile, the Larkana police have tightened the security arrangements during the general elections and 4475 police officers and personnel have been appointed in Larkana district, along with 500 officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army and 300 officers and personnel of the Sindh Rangers will also perform their duties. About 100 employees of the force are also involved.

According to the police statement, Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers will perform their duties along with the police at the highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations of the district.

