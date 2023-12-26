Open Menu

DRO Matiari Visits Polling Staff Training Center Along With DEC

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2023 | 06:18 PM

The Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Matiari Lal Dino Mangi along with District Election Commissioner Masood Ahmad Qureshi visited the training center established for poling staff at Boys Degree College Matiari on Thursday

The purpose of their visit was to oversee the training of polling staff scheduled to conduct election duties.

They inspected the ongoing training process and interacted with the polling staff emphasizing them to complete training efficiently. DRO Lal Dino Mangi said that the objective of the training is to equip the polling staff with the necessary skills to effectively carry out their electoral responsibilities.

He said that all available resources will be utilized to hold fair and transparent elections.

While speaking to trainees DEC Masood Ahmed Qureshi said that holding clean, credible, and transparent elections was the ultimate responsibility of ECP, which will be fulfilled effectively with the collaboration of all state institutions.

He said that ECP will treat political parties and candidates participating in the elections equally, adding that a level playing field will be provided to all the political parties participating in the general election.

