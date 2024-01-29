DRO Orders Crackdown Against Election Code Of Conduct Violators
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 07:19 PM
District Returning Officer (DRO), Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali Monday directed crackdown against violators of election code of conduct without any discrimination
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) District Returning Officer (DRO), Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali Monday directed crackdown against violators of election code of conduct without any discrimination.
He said that monitoring teams had been directed to visit all areas of the district to monitor election code of conduct implementations.
Taking action on the directives of the DRO, the monitoring teams took various panaflex from different national and provincial Constituencies. The teams also issued warning notices to the candidates over violations.
The DRO said that there would be no compromise on implementations of election code of conduct and warned of stern action over violations.
