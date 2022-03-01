UrduPoint.com

DRO Reviews Arrangements For LG Polls In Kurram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 08:04 PM

DRO reviews arrangements for LG polls in Kurram

District Returning Officer (DRO), Kurram on Tuesday said special attention should be paid to the security of sensitive polling stations with installation of CCTV cameras in more sensitive polling stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :District Returning Officer (DRO), Kurram on Tuesday said special attention should be paid to the security of sensitive polling stations with installation of CCTV cameras in more sensitive polling stations.

While chairing a meeting to review arrangements for holding second phase of local government elections scheduled to be held on March 31, he said more police and security officials will be deployed at sensitive polling stations.

The meeting, held at Deputy Commissioner's office, was attended by Commander 73 Brigade, Commanding Officer 72 Balouch Regiment, District Police Officer, District Health and education Officers, Returning Officers, District Education Officers and all concerned officials.

Khushalzada said under Article 220 of the Constitution, the district administration and other law enforcement agencies were bound to cooperate with the Election Commission in holding free and fair elections.

He said concerned agencies should ensure implementation of the directives of the Election Commission in this regard so that the elections could be held in a peaceful atmosphere.

On the occasion, officers of Pakistan Army, police and district administration assured full cooperation to hold peaceful elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Education Election Commission Of Pakistan March All Government

Recent Stories

850 policemen deployed to provide security to poli ..

850 policemen deployed to provide security to polio workers

58 seconds ago
 Cochlear implant surgery to be started at LGH soon ..

Cochlear implant surgery to be started at LGH soon: PGMI principal

1 minute ago
 Sub-Inspector qualifies CSS examination

Sub-Inspector qualifies CSS examination

1 minute ago
 Man Utd say 'thorough process' under way to find n ..

Man Utd say 'thorough process' under way to find new manager

1 minute ago
 Social mobilizers providing awareness about garbag ..

Social mobilizers providing awareness about garbage collection

1 minute ago
 England opener Roy pulls out of Indian Premier Lea ..

England opener Roy pulls out of Indian Premier League

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>