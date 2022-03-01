DRO reviews arrangements for LG polls in Kurram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :District Returning Officer (DRO), Kurram on Tuesday said special attention should be paid to the security of sensitive polling stations with installation of CCTV cameras in more sensitive polling stations.

While chairing a meeting to review arrangements for holding second phase of local government elections scheduled to be held on March 31, he said more police and security officials will be deployed at sensitive polling stations.

The meeting, held at Deputy Commissioner's office, was attended by Commander 73 Brigade, Commanding Officer 72 Balouch Regiment, District Police Officer, District Health and education Officers, Returning Officers, District Education Officers and all concerned officials.

Khushalzada said under Article 220 of the Constitution, the district administration and other law enforcement agencies were bound to cooperate with the Election Commission in holding free and fair elections.

He said concerned agencies should ensure implementation of the directives of the Election Commission in this regard so that the elections could be held in a peaceful atmosphere.

On the occasion, officers of Pakistan Army, police and district administration assured full cooperation to hold peaceful elections.