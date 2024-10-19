DRO Reviews Preparations For LG-poll
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer (DRO) Muhammad Arif Khan on Saturday visited polling stations here to review preparations for second local government polls in different village and neighborhood councils here.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan, Election Officer and Assistant Returning Officer also accompanied the DRO and conducted thorough inspection of various polling stations.
The by-elections would be held in Hajiabad, Koto and Petuyar Khan Banda on October 20.
On the occasion, the DRO issued instructions for conducting free, fair and transparent elections besides providing foolproof security at all polling stations.
APP/ari-adi
Recent Stories
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024
Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair
EPI launches community-based awareness program
ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats
Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan
Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told
LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to female students harassment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse52 seconds ago
-
Doctor says pneumonia cases among children mounted in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
35th death anniversary of renowned TV actor Saleem Nasir being observed11 minutes ago
-
Polling materials handed over to polling staff for 2nd LG by-poll on Oct 2011 minutes ago
-
UK mayor celebrates Pakistani and Kashmiri contributions abroad11 minutes ago
-
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" presented by Federal M ..18 minutes ago
-
Fireworks explosion in house leaves four dead, three injured21 minutes ago
-
Four power pilferers booked22 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 800 kg expired biscuits,confectionery items in Khanewal22 minutes ago
-
Free Camp for hearing loss to be organized in Hyderabad on Oct 2741 minutes ago
-
Farmers urged to sow wheat by Nov 1551 minutes ago
-
EMCC established to entertain complaints related to KP LG by-poll52 minutes ago