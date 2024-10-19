DRO reviews preparations for LG-poll

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer (DRO) Muhammad Arif Khan on Saturday visited polling stations here to review preparations for second local government polls in different village and neighborhood councils here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan, Election Officer and Assistant Returning Officer also accompanied the DRO and conducted thorough inspection of various polling stations.

The by-elections would be held in Hajiabad, Koto and Petuyar Khan Banda on October 20.

On the occasion, the DRO issued instructions for conducting free, fair and transparent elections besides providing foolproof security at all polling stations.

