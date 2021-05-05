DRO, RO granted powers of FCM for by-polls in PS-70 Badin

District Returning Officer (DRO) and Returning Officer (RO) for by-election in PS 70 Badin have been granted the powers of First Class Magistrate (FCM) under Section 193 of Election Act 2017 by the Election Commission of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :District Returning Officer (DRO) and Returning Officer (RO) for by-election in PS 70 Badin have been granted the powers of First Class Magistrate (FCM) under Section 193 of Election Act 2017 by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

This was announced by Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan, said a spokesperson of the ECP Sindh on Wednesday.

DRO and RO are granted the power of FCM with immediate effect and will remain in force till the announcement of official results of the by-election.

They will have the authority to take action against the violators under sections 171, 169 and 174 of the Election Act and will also be able to initiate criminal proceedings under Section 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898.

The total 123 polling stations including 423 polling booths of which 229 for male and 194 for female voters are established by the ECP.

The total number of 166,809 including 91,587 male and 75,222 female eligible registered will have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote in the by-election PS-70 Badin.

The polling in the by-election on the seat "PS-70 Badin" of provincial Assembly of Sindh that had left vacant due to death of ex-MPA Bashir Ahmed, will be held on May 20, from 8 am to 5 pm without any break.

Regional Election Commissioner Thatta Ali Asghar Siyal has been appointed as DRO for the bye-elections PS-70 Badin.

The polling staff and polling agents, except the presiding officers (POs) will be banned from using mobile phones at all polling stations while no unauthorized men, including security personnel, will be allowed to enter the polling stations of female voters without the permission of the presiding officer.