PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :District Returning Officer (DRO) Swabi on Tuesday took notice of the violation of guideline/code of conduct for by-elections in NA-18 and NA-19 announced by the Election of Commission of Pakistan (ECP) .

The action has been taken on the complaint filed by Biland Iqbal Tarakai with the DRO for NA-18 and NA-19 Swabi regarding advertisement/notice for development projects inviting tenders dated February 6, 2023 to be opened on February 9, 2023 by the office of Executive Engineer (XEN) PHE Division, Swabi, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The notice said that the ECP has announced schedule for the conduct of election in NA-18 Swabi-I and NA-19 Swabi-II while schedule for general election to provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are to be announced shortly.

In the light of the foregoing the ECP vide Notification No.F.(No2(1)2023-Cord, dated January 22, 2023 have not to announce/execute any kind of development scheme in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces except those which are ongoing and approved before the announcement of election schedule.

Moreover, the provincial government and the local governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been directed not to issue tenders of such schemes till the culmination of general elections of both assemblies.

The Executive Engineer concerned has been directed to cancel the notice inviting tenders in the light of the notificationof the ECP and intimate the office of DRO Swabi.