UrduPoint.com

DRO Takes Notice Of ECP's Guidelines Violation

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 11:30 AM

DRO takes notice of ECP's guidelines violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :District Returning Officer (DRO) Swabi on Tuesday took notice of the violation of guideline/code of conduct for by-elections in NA-18 and NA-19 announced by the Election of Commission of Pakistan (ECP) .

The action has been taken on the complaint filed by Biland Iqbal Tarakai with the DRO for NA-18 and NA-19 Swabi regarding advertisement/notice for development projects inviting tenders dated February 6, 2023 to be opened on February 9, 2023 by the office of Executive Engineer (XEN) PHE Division, Swabi, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The notice said that the ECP has announced schedule for the conduct of election in NA-18 Swabi-I and NA-19 Swabi-II while schedule for general election to provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are to be announced shortly.

In the light of the foregoing the ECP vide Notification No.F.(No2(1)2023-Cord, dated January 22, 2023 have not to announce/execute any kind of development scheme in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces except those which are ongoing and approved before the announcement of election schedule.

Moreover, the provincial government and the local governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been directed not to issue tenders of such schemes till the culmination of general elections of both assemblies.

The Executive Engineer concerned has been directed to cancel the notice inviting tenders in the light of the notificationof the ECP and intimate the office of DRO Swabi.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Swabi January February Government Election 2018 NA-18 NA-19

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

32 minutes ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

38 minutes ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

46 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

47 minutes ago
 Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karach ..

Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karachi today

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.