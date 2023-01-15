DRO visits different polling stations in Badin

(@FahadShabbir)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :District Returning Officer (DRO), Deputy Commissioner Badin, Agha Shahnawaz Khan on Sunday visited different polling stations in Taluka Tando Bago, Badin and Shaheed Fazal Rahu, district Badin.

He said that the voting process of local bodies' elections continued peacefully amid to shift down the power to the public elected representatives, stressing that people of district should cast their votes till the end of fixed time of a polling day.

Deputy Commissioner Badin said free & fair election was a prime duty of the district administration saying that all basic facilities have been ensured at each polling station.

He said that foolproof security was also assured aimed to overwhelm any untoward incident.

He enunciated that voters should peacefully come forward to vote to their favored candidates without any force & fear adding that power to be shifted down by ensuring free & fair elections which was the cause to strengthen real democracy.

On the occasion, along with SSP Badin, Shahnawaz Chachar, DC Badin also reviewed the arrangements which were taken at polling stations of District Badin.