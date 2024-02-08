DRO visits polling stations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) District Returning Officer/ Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali

visited various polling stations of Tehsil Sahiwal and Salanwali and

inspected the electoral process.

He took a detailed review of the security and administrative affairs of the polling.

The electoral staff deployed at the polling stations briefed the Deputy Commissioner

and said the polling was started at 8 o'clock in the morning as per the instructions

of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the polling process was underway

without any interruption where the citizens were using their right to vote freely.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the offices of returning officers set up

in both the tehsils.

The Returning Officers also briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the arrangements.