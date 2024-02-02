DRO visits polling stations of NA-64; inspects security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) District Returning Officer (DRO) Irfan Nawaz Memon visited various polling stations in the NA-46 constituency on Friday and inspected the security arrangements.

According to the ICT spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabasum, the returning officer, Irfan Nawaz Memon, was accompanied by Returning Officer NA-46, Assistant Returning Officer, representatives of law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders.

On the occasion, he reviewed the security arrangements and issued instructions to the returning officer and other stakeholders to further improve the arrangements.

He said that all resources would be utilized to hold free, fair, and impartial elections, and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.