DRO vows implementation of code of conduct in letter & spirit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :District Returning Officer (DRO)/Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif has vowed to implement the code of conduct for local bodies polls in the district in letter and spirit and district monitoring officers will carry on their actions.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding Local Government Election 2021 in DC Office Mardan, the other day said that an official handout issued here on Thursday.

Besides, District Election Commissioner Mardan, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)/Returning Officer, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner (AC)/Returning Officer, Dr Saman Abbas and candidates for the offices of Mayor and tehsil chairman, the representatives of other concerned departments also attended the meeting.

Briefing the participants of the meeting, DC/DRO informed that all candidates have already been issued electoral symbols and the election campaign is picking up for the polling scheduled on December 19.

He said that district administration, police and election are giving final shape to all possible arrangements. He urged candidates to not only ensure adherence to the code of conduct, rather also extend cooperation to district administration, police, election commission and other law-enforcement agencies for maintenance of law and order in the district.

During the meeting, candidates presented their problems before DC/DRO, to which he assured resolution within the legal framework. However, in this connection, he said a district level election cell has been established at the DC Office, where the candidates/general public can lodge complaints.

DRO directed all returning officers to display the copies of the code of conduct at visible places outside their offices to inform the candidates. For maintaining law and order and protection of lives and properties, he directed complete ban on the arms display and other activities.