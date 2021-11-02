DRO/DC chairs meeting to discuss LG polls

District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss various issues relating to upcoming local government elections in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss various issues relating to upcoming local government elections in Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by District Election Commissioner Syed Zahoor Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gul Bano, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad, Returning Officers of Peshawar including Imran Khan, Superintendent Security SP Security Nabil Khokhar.

The meeting discussed in detailed various issues and preparations for local government elections.

Addressing the meeting , District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner said that government had given us an important responsibility of holding elections and we have to fulfill our responsibilities with diligence and honesty.

He assured full cooperation and assured to resolve all issues of returning officers.