UrduPoint.com

DRO/DC Chairs Meeting To Discuss LG Polls

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:49 PM

DRO/DC chairs meeting to discuss LG polls

District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss various issues relating to upcoming local government elections in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss various issues relating to upcoming local government elections in Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by District Election Commissioner Syed Zahoor Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gul Bano, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad, Returning Officers of Peshawar including Imran Khan, Superintendent Security SP Security Nabil Khokhar.

The meeting discussed in detailed various issues and preparations for local government elections.

Addressing the meeting , District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner said that government had given us an important responsibility of holding elections and we have to fulfill our responsibilities with diligence and honesty.

He assured full cooperation and assured to resolve all issues of returning officers.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Peshawar All Government

Recent Stories

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential t ..

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential to Dutch, Brazilian female entr ..

48 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs NHA to submit report regardi ..

Supreme Court directs NHA to submit report regarding highways

8 seconds ago
 Tottenham appoint serial winner Conte as new manag ..

Tottenham appoint serial winner Conte as new manager

9 seconds ago
 Dry, cold weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Dry, cold weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

11 seconds ago
 ECP not filling appeal against PHC's decision to h ..

ECP not filling appeal against PHC's decision to hold party-based LG elections

12 seconds ago
 SU to organize trials for female teams for All Pak ..

SU to organize trials for female teams for All Pakistan Girls Inter-University C ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.