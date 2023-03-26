UrduPoint.com

DRO/DC, SSP, Election Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Visits Polling Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2023 | 09:20 PM

DRO/DC, SSP, Election Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot visits polling stations

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :DRO/Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Maunawar Ali Mithani along with SSP Irfan Ali Samo and District Election Commissioner Zaheer Ahmed Sehto on Sunday visited the polling station of Union Committee Dadar of Re-election for Local Bodies.

They visited the polling station Union Committee Dadar and reviewed the polling process and expressed satisfaction with the security and election arrangements.

On this occasion, DRO, DC and District Election Commissioner said the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan has clear instructions to ensure the implementation of the Code of Conduct in any case.

Speaking about the security plan, SSP Irfan Ahmad Samo said the law enforcement agencies play their role in making the election clean and transparent.

The police have completed the security arrangements at the polling station, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Police Sunday

Recent Stories

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies ..

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies of Imran Khan: PM

2 hours ago
 President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1, ..

President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1,000 women as game developers

2 hours ago
 UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water securit ..

UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water security will be core part of COP28 a ..

2 hours ago
 DP World’s overseas logistics investments since ..

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since 2012 cross $10 billion mark

3 hours ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign records AED247 million and 13,000 ..

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.