DRO/DC, SSP, Election Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot visits polling stations

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :DRO/Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Maunawar Ali Mithani along with SSP Irfan Ali Samo and District Election Commissioner Zaheer Ahmed Sehto on Sunday visited the polling station of Union Committee Dadar of Re-election for Local Bodies.

They visited the polling station Union Committee Dadar and reviewed the polling process and expressed satisfaction with the security and election arrangements.

On this occasion, DRO, DC and District Election Commissioner said the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan has clear instructions to ensure the implementation of the Code of Conduct in any case.

Speaking about the security plan, SSP Irfan Ahmad Samo said the law enforcement agencies play their role in making the election clean and transparent.

The police have completed the security arrangements at the polling station, he added.