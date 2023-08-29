Open Menu

Drone-based Ring Of Drug Traffickers Unearthed; 10 Kg Heroin Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has unearthed a gang of drug smugglers using drones to smuggle drugs into different parts of Punjab and seized a drone and 10 kg of heroin.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, acting on a tip-off, ANF conducted a raid and intercepted a car near DHA Lahore. The driver tried to escape from the spot.

The spokesman informed that the ANF team chased the car and managed to get the accused namely Fayyaz Hussain, resident of Lahore and recovered 10 kg heroin and a drone from the vehicle. A packet of one kg of heroin was attached to the drone.

The accused arrested during the operation was also wanted in other cases. During the investigation, the accused confessed to involvement in drug smuggling through the drone.

He informed that further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to arrest other members of the group.

