Drone camera hits Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at container

The daughter of PPP co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari was waving hands to the supporters when drone hit her.

KHANEWAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2022) A drone camera of a private tv channel on Friday hit Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, sister of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Aseefa Bhutto was waving hands to the supporters when the drone hit her and his brother PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was standing there on the container.

As the drone hit Aseefa she sat down and Bilawal Bhutto covered her sister with his own Ajrak. The latest reports say that now she is being shifted to a hospital in Multan for treatment but the insiders said that her condition was stable.

PPP Awami March has reached Khanewal and will reach Lahore on Sunday.

Addressing the workers, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto lashed out at the PTI government and said that the ruling party failed to deliver since they took to the power.