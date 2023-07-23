Open Menu

Drone Cameras Being Used To Monitor Nullah Lai; Dr Jamal

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Sunday said that drone cameras were being used to monitor the flow of water level in Nullah Lai.

He said this during his visit to inspect the drainage of rainwater at the Gawalmandi and Arya Mohalla bridges.

The minister said that due to the best pre-monsoon arrangements of the Rawalpindi administration including WASA, the city was saved from the effects of around 205 mm of heavy rain while previously the city had to face the worst situation during 150mm of rainfall.

He directed the officials concerned to remain alert as Pakistan Meteorological departments had forecast more rains in the coming days.

Dr Jamal said that strict action would be taken against those involved in throwing garbage and construction material in and around the Nullah Lai area. "Encroachments along the drains are a leading cause of flooding, hinder the flow of water and endanger human life and property', he said and added that the Commissioner was doing all-out efforts to make the Nullah Lai free from encroachments.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chhata, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, DG Rawalpindi Development Authority Saif Anwar Jappa MD Wasa and other concerned officials accompanied him.

