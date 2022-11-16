Drone crashes into Orange Line train station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :A drone crashed into the Orange Line train station Ali Town, here on Wednesday.

According to the police, the drone fell in the bus washing area. The police said it was being ascertained from which direction the drone came to train station area.

On getting information, the bomb disposal, forensic team and related authorities reached the spot and took the drone parts into custody.