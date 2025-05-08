Open Menu

Drone Crashes Near Pakistan-India Border In Ghotki, One Killed, Another Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Drone crashes near Pakistan-India border in Ghotki, one Killed, another Injured

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Reports emerged of a drone crashing near the Pakistan-India border in the Ghotki district, resulting in one resident being injured.

According to Ghotki SSP Dr. Samiullah Soomro Thursday, police were dispatched after receiving reports of the drone crash. DSP Ubauro Abdul Qadir Soomro confirmed that the injured person was brought to the hospital via Mari Energy ambulance.

Pakistani Army troops quickly reached the site of the drone crash in the Bago Daro area of Deharki taluka and took control of the scene, initiating an investigation.

The drone crash resulted in the martyrdom of a farmer, Mukhtiar Ahmad Laghari, who was working in the fields, while his father was shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The local population expressed their solidarity with the Pakistan Army, chanting slogans such as "Pakistan Army Zindabad," "Pakistan Zindabad," "Pakistan Army, move forward, we are with you," and "Takbir, Allah-u-Akbar."

