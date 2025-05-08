Drone Crashes Near Pakistan-India Border In Ghotki, One Killed, Another Injured
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 12:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Reports emerged of a drone crashing near the Pakistan-India border in the Ghotki district, resulting in one resident being injured.
According to Ghotki SSP Dr. Samiullah Soomro Thursday, police were dispatched after receiving reports of the drone crash. DSP Ubauro Abdul Qadir Soomro confirmed that the injured person was brought to the hospital via Mari Energy ambulance.
Pakistani Army troops quickly reached the site of the drone crash in the Bago Daro area of Deharki taluka and took control of the scene, initiating an investigation.
The drone crash resulted in the martyrdom of a farmer, Mukhtiar Ahmad Laghari, who was working in the fields, while his father was shifted to the hospital in critical condition.
The local population expressed their solidarity with the Pakistan Army, chanting slogans such as "Pakistan Army Zindabad," "Pakistan Zindabad," "Pakistan Army, move forward, we are with you," and "Takbir, Allah-u-Akbar."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drone crashes near Pakistan-India border in Ghotki, one Killed, another Injured6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan vigilant to safeguard its sovereignty: Aqeel Malik36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's economic rise harsh reality for India: Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh36 minutes ago
-
AJK President terms Indian aggression futile exercise to distract global attention from unresolved K ..46 minutes ago
-
Civil defence training mandated in KP educational institutions amid rising tensions56 minutes ago
-
'Facts speak louder than fiction': Sherry Rehman on India's claims56 minutes ago
-
FC constable's funeral prayer offered in Lachi56 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review arrangements to deal emergency situation56 minutes ago
-
AJK govt approves to set up CERC, EHRC, EIRC1 hour ago
-
Man arrested for anti-Institution remarks2 hours ago
-
PM thanks Erdogan for solidarity, support at "critical time"2 hours ago
-
Religious Minister pledges seamless pilgrimage services during Hajj 20253 hours ago