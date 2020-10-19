Drone policy is under process for agriculture use: NA informed

A comprehensive draft on drone policy of Pakistan is under process in consultation with all stakeholders which also includes development of its technology especially for agriculture use

In a written reply, Ministry of Science and Technology informed National Assembly that National Center for Robotics and Automation (NCRA), a consortia of eleven labs over thirteen universities of Pakistan with its center headquarter at NUST College of E & ME has been established.

After approval of drone policy further projects for development for indigenous drone technology would be funded.

As mentioned, NCRA is developing agriculture drone technology to be exclusively used in agriculture sector.