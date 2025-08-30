Drone Technology Being Used For Flood Surveillance In Multan Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 01:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The administration of Multan division on Saturday initiated the use of drone technology for surveillance of low-lying areas to ensure effective monitoring of flood-affected regions and timely rescue operations.
According to a spokesperson,Commissioner Multan division Aamir Karim Khan said that administration was fully mobilized to speed up rescue and relief efforts for flood victims.
He informed 257,666 people have so far been shifted to safe locations across the division.Out of these,238,419 were evacuated from Multan district,14,212 from Khanewal,2,728 from Lodhran and 2,307 from Vehari.
To facilitate displaced families,84 relief camps are currently operational across the division,including 25 in Multan, 22 in Khanewal,24 in Lodhran and 13 in Vehari.
The camps were providing uninterrupted food supplies and medical facilities,while fodder and water for livestock have also been arranged.
Commissioner Aamir said that damage assessment would be carried out once the water recedes,assuring that compensation will be provided to affected people.
He emphasized that government institutions and local administration were working round the clock,but the cooperation of flood victims was equally essential.
He added that despite repeated appeals,some people were reluctant to leave their homes,but rescue teams continued to reach them to ensure their safety.
“This is a difficult time, and every possible measure is being taken to shift flood victims to safe places,”he stated, urging people to cooperate with the administration.
