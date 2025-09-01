Drone Technology Used In Flood Relief Operations On CM’s Directions
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 08:11 PM
On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, drone technology has been deployed for the first time in Pakistan’s history to identify and rescue flood victims in the province
Thermal imaging drone cameras are being used to conduct surveillance in flood-hit areas, enabling rescue teams to trace stranded people and livestock in otherwise inaccessible locations. In Jhang, drones helped detect five people and several animals trapped near Semi-Pul Bypass on Sargodha Road.
Rescue teams immediately reached the site, safely evacuating and shifting them to secure places.
Drone surveillance has also been initiated in river belt areas of Chishtian and Bahawalnagar to locate people stranded in floodwaters.
It is worth-mentioning that by using technology, it has become possible to easily identify people and livestock submerged in floodwater. Moreover, surveillance of rescue boats is also underway to ensure success of rescue operations.
