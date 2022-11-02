Drop in mercury increases demand for 'warm cloths'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :With the onset of the winter seasons, the demand of warm clothes has witnessed a sharp increase where crowds of people belonging to all walks of life can be seen in various markets, shopping malls and weekly bazaars.

According to customers, shops of winter clothes are remained busy to cater the needs of customers. Many people were also visiting weekly and lunda bazaars to buy clothes on cheaper rates.

"With the ongoing cold wave in the country, we should be extra cautious in case of our children and ensure they wear warm cloths specially going to schools", said a mother while talking to a private news channel.

"There is no other option to buy winter clothes to beat the cold waves of morning and evening", said a bike rider.

The cases of cold cough, sneezing and temperature among kids are on rise and doctors advising parents to take early precautionary measures to avoid any such conditions, said a mother.

A citizen also complained of higher prices that the prices of these items were much higher and the quality of stuff are rough.

Roadside vendors are also doing a roaring business of warm-apparel and expect to do much better business in the next couple of weeks, said a vendor on capital city road.

Shopkeepers claimed that they are doing quite a good business these days and it is going to gain further momentum in the days to come.

Another shopkeeper said that winter stuffs including wool caps, gloves and mufflers are high in demand.

A customer in Lok Virsa said that the demand of hand-made traditional cultural dresses also reached to its peak in chilly winter season as these warm cultural dresses were made from sheep wool where a large number of national and foreign visitors come to this market and take keen interest in cultural dresses shopping.