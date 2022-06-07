UrduPoint.com

Drop In Readers Club's Enrollment Reflects Reading Habit Decline

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Drop in Readers Club's enrollment reflects reading habit decline

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Readers Club's enrollment has dropped to 31 percent as compared to the fiscal year 2019-20 which reflects a decline in reading habit among Pakistanis.

The club has enrolled some 44,684 members during during the last three years.

As per official data, out of total enrolled, some 26,706 members were registered during the fiscal year 2018-19, 10,634 in 2019-20 and 7,344 in 2020-21.

The data shows the citizens of Islamabad have taken the lead when compared with the other big cities of the country followed by Quetta.

Out of enrolled 7,344 in year 2020-21, 1700 members belong to Islamabad. The rest of the members are, 600 from Lahore, 525 Karachi, 500 Peshawar, 750 Quetta, 200 each from Gilgit, Sukkur and Abbotabad, 225 Muzaffarabad, 250 Multan and 175 each from Hunza, Sakrdu, Hyderabad and Larakana.

Only Pakistani residents could become the members of the Readers Club and a member of the club is entitled to buy books of his/her choice at 50% discount subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs.6000 during a financial year, from the bookshops on its panel.

\395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Hyderabad Gilgit Baltistan Sukkur Buy Reading Lead Muzaffarabad From

Recent Stories

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

5 minutes ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

15 minutes ago
 Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank mark ..

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank market

2 hours ago
 German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

3 hours ago
 PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.