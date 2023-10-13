Drop in water level at Kotri barrage affects water supply in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has said that the water shortage at Kotri barrage downstream in the river Indus and the extended hours of load shedding have created a shortfall of water in many parts of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has said that the water shortage at Kotri barrage downstream in the river Indus and the extended hours of load shedding have created a shortfall of water in many parts of the city.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the authority informed that a letter had been written to the Sindh Irrigation Department to address the issue of water availability for the filtration plants of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), a subsidiary of the HDA.

The authority pointed out that another reason behind the shortage was the extended hours of load shedding as well as the technical faults in the transmission system which resulted in the disruption of the water supply from the filtration plants and the pumping stations.

The HDA has requested the Sindh Irrigation Department to address the issue in question as a top priority because the citizens were suffering owing to the shortage.