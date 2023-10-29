Open Menu

Drop In Water Level Downstream Kotri Barrage Affecting Water Supply In Latifabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Drop in water level downstream Kotri barrage affecting water supply in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Zahid Hussain Shar while taking notice of the complaints of water shortage in Latifabad town has directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to address the issue immediately.

Spokesman of HDA Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Sunday that WASA's water supply network had been badly affected due to the power outages and also because of a drop in the water level downstream of the Kotri barrage.

According to him, the pumping stations through which water was supplied to parts of Latifabad and Kohasar had been undergoing 8 to 12 hours of load-shedding per day because of which the supply was disrupted repeatedly throughout the day.

He apprised that 2 out of the 3 water lifting pumps of WASA which take water from the downstream river were not working because of the water scarcity.

The spokesman said that the irrigation authorities had been requested to discharge water downstream so that the problem of water supply in Latifabad could be resolved.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Hyderabad Shar Kotri Sunday From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

55 minutes ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

55 minutes ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

55 minutes ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

1 hour ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

1 hour ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

2 hours ago
UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain o ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salm ..

2 hours ago
 20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

3 hours ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

3 hours ago
 2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 Feb ..

2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 February 2024

4 hours ago
 COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VI ..

COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VISITS AIR HEADQUARTERS 

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan