Drop scene of drowning case; missing person found from nearby field

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Drop scene of drowning emergency case as the missing person was found from the nearby field who went missing last night after fighting with family and Rescue-1122 called for searching him into the river.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue-1122, DR Kaleemullah said that Rescue control room had received a call regarding drowning of a person in river near Walwat morr Sher Shah road last night. Rescue teams responded for early recovery of the missing person.

As per initial information, a man named Safdar Abbas left his house last night after fighting with family, therefore, his clothes and footprints were found towards riverside next day.

The family engaged Rescue-1122 for his recovery from the river.

Rescue-1122 teams started search operation early morning today by following all SOPs and continued drown emergency management, boat and line searching. Meanwhile, information received that the missing person found who was hidden into nearby fields.

Safdar Abbas went from home after fighting with family over marriage issue last night.

The Rescue operation was stopped soon after the information received.